Trash, recycling outreach campaign receives Recycling Excellence Award

The Arizona Recycling Coalition recently recognized the Town of Queen Creek’s environmental outreach efforts.

The Town’s “Do More Blue” and “Shut Your Lid” educational campaigns received the AZRC Recycling Excellence Award for efforts in public engagement and diversion activities, according to a press release.

Messages, focused on proper procedures for trash and recycling, was conveyed through the campaign by visual elements through logos, banners, flyers, videos and social media posts.

“Increasing the community’s participation in recycling efforts helps us ensure a secure future, one of our strategic priorities,” Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement. “Proper waste disposal also helps the overall community, but can be a challenge to communicate to the public. These two campaigns are fantastic ways to engage our residents in important topics. The results of the campaigns have been outstanding, and I look forward to the community’s continued commitment to making Queen Creek a great place to live and do business for generations to come.”

The program’s success was determined through the following increases:

Increased attendance at recycling drop-off events, diverting more recyclables from the landfill.

An increase of about 900 percent in the town’s cooking oil recycling program.

An increase in voucher requests for household hazardous waste, ensuring trash carts and collection trucks are cleaner and safer on the roads.

Increased awareness on social media, garnering a high level of positive engagement.

The Arizona Recycling Coalition is a membership-based, non-profit organization that promotes waste reuse, reduction and recycling throughout Arizona and our southwestern region.

To learn more about helping Queen Creek’s “Do More Blue” and “Shut Your Lid,” campaign, visit QueenCreek.org.

