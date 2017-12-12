Travel advisory Dec. 11-17 due to roadwork in Queen Creek

The town of Queen Creek warns drivers about roadwork taking place within the community. Officials have issued the following roadway restrictions:
- Sierra Park westbound closure only between Ellsworth Road and Village Loop Road for paving. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 16.
- Riggs Road westbound lane shift between Ellsworth Road and Hawes Road for utility work. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6-20.
- Sossaman Road northbound and southbound lane shift at Riggs Road for utility work. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6-30.
- Riggs Road westbound lane shift at Sossaman Road for utility work. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6-30.
Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.
For more information, visit the town’s website.