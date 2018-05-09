Travel, tourism pump up Queen Creek’s economy

Queen Creek is in the middle of a week that spotlights the importance of economic development and tourism.
Through Saturday, May 12, the town is commemorating Economic Development Week along with Travel and Tourism Week, recognizing the “important drivers for fiscal sustainability in Queen Creek and communities across the U.S,” town officials stated in a release.
“It’s been an exciting year for business development in Queen Creek,” stated Doreen Cott, Queen Creek’s economic development director. “We’re working to diversify our revenues through securing the town’s first hotel and breaking ground on the town’s first car dealership, located in the southern portion of town.
“We continue to see interest in retail and restaurants, and we’re looking forward to focusing on continued development in our Town Center.”
Queen Creek’s Town Center Plan was updated in late 2017. The update focuses on a specific area of the 850-acre Town Center, which is defined in the plan as the core of the Town Center, extending from south of Ocotillo Road along Ellsworth Road to the Queen Creek Wash, and to the west by the Ellsworth Loop Road.
“The plan’s vision for the core is to create a vibrant and active district in the heart of Town Center that complements the culture and heritage of the community and provides a range of venues that celebrate all that is unique and special in Queen Creek,” the release stated.
Queen Creek is home to a tourism draw that town officials refer to as “agritainment.” Three of the region’s key “agritainment” destinations are the Queen Creek Olive Mill, Schnepf Farms and Hayden Flour Mill at Sossaman Farms, the release stated.
The “agritainment” industry has a significant economic impact, drawing people from across the U.S., generating more than $10 million annually from visitor spending, which equates to more than $230,000 in sales tax for the town each year, according to the release.
For more information about Queen Creek’s Economic Development Department, visit QueenCreek.org/InvesttheQC or follow Twitter.com/InvesttheQC.
