Turley appointed vice mayor of Queen Creek

Councilwoman Emilena Turley was appointed vice mayor of the town of Queen Creek during the Jan. 17 meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council.
Each year the council appoints a new vice mayor to serve a one-year term. Ms. Turley’s term will end in January 2019.
The council approved the appointment with a 6-1 vote. Casting yes votes were Mayor Gail Barney and councilmembers Jeff Brown, who just completed a one-year term as vice mayor; Jake Hoffman, Dawn Oliphant, Julia Wheatley and Ms. Turley.
Casting a no vote was Councilman Robin Benning. He did not comment why during the meeting and declined to comment when asked the next day by the Queen Creek Independent.
Duties of the vice mayor include serving in the mayor’s absence as the presiding officer of the town council meetings and at various ceremonial occasions in the community. Also, in the mayor’s absence, the vice mayor may sign official documents relating to local government.
The vice mayor serves as the liaison between the Queen Creek Town Council and the elected officials of the community’s school districts, among other duties.
A complete list of the vice mayor’s roles and responsibilities may be viewed online.
Ms. Turley was elected to the town council in November 2014. She serves on the town’s budget committee and transportation advisory committee. She is also on the Queen Creek Historic Preservation Task Force, according to the town’s website: queencreek.org.
An independent paralegal working in the east Valley, Ms. Turley also serves on the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Education Committee.
She was born in Chandler and graduated from Mountain View High School in Mesa. She attended Phoenix College and received an AAS in legal secretarial studies.
Ms. Turley and her husband Aaron, a software engineer, have eight children. She and her family moved to Queen Creek in 2010 because they love the small town feel and tight knit sense of community that it offers, according to the town’s website.
Prior to the vote, Mayor Barney thanked Councilman Brown “for the excellent job that he did as the vice mayor this year,” adding how much he appreciated Mr. Brown’s “standing in for me when necessary and the excellent job he has done in representing the community as the vice mayor and as the council.”
The mayor then gave Mr. Brown the opportunity to address the public and council.
“I am so pleased and honored to have had the pleasure to serve the residents of Queen Creek as vice mayor. It’s truly an honor and a privilege, a great honor. I hope that I’ve done the best that I could at every turn,” Councilman Brown said. “I will continue to be a cheerleader, hopefully one of the top seven cheerleaders in the community for our town, and I look forward to congratulating the new vice mayor.”
After the vote, Mayor Barney gave the new vice mayor the opportunity to speak.
“I’m honored to have the support of the council; that means a lot to me,” Vice Mayor Turley said. “And I’m grateful to serve in any capacity; I’m grateful to take that turn and excited to fill that seat. So I thank you for that opportunity, mayor.”
The Queen Creek Town Council generally meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Meetings start at 5:30 p.m. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m.
To view meeting agendas and videos, visit the town’s website.