Two chosen for Pinal County Citizen Transportation Advisory Committee

The board for the Pinal County Regional Transportation Authority has selected two citizens for the new Citizen Transportation Advisory Committee.
The creation of a CTAC supports the Pinal County Regional Transportation Authority that was approved by the voters in November.
The purpose of the CTAC is to inform and collaborate the plans for construction of parkways, principal arterial streets and transit projects throughout all Pinal County, according to a release.
The PRTA Board approved Terri Crain as Pinal County Supervisor Anthony Smith’s representative on the committee and Tena Dugan has been selected to represent Maricopa Mayor Christian Price.
Ms. Crain is president/CEO for the Maricopa Chamber of Commerce, a Maricopa resident and a supporter of several non-profits. She originally began her career with the Maricopa Chamber of Commerce in 2006.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for the business community to have a seat at the table in this very important planning process, I am thrilled that the supervisor appointed me,” Ms. Crain said in the release.
“Terri is an outspoken advocate for creating for Maricopa a healthy business climate and I know she will extend that passion for improving important links such as the SR 347 and the Maricopa/Casa Grande Highway. I’m confident Terri will be a strong advocate to help push both high-priority projects,” Supervisor Smith said in the release.
Ms. Dugan is a longtime resident of Maricopa and has owned the Napa Auto Parts store since 2001.
“I welcome Tena Dugan to the Citizen Transportation Advisory Committee,” Mayor Price said in the release. “As a business owner and an engaged citizen, Tena knows firsthand the importance of improving our infrastructure in order to have Maricopa grow and prosper. She will be a valuable member of this committee.”
Half-cent sales tax
On Nov. 7, Pinal County voters approved a 20-year Regional Transportation Plan and a half-cent sales tax dedicated to funding the plan.
The tax is slated to begin April 1.
For more information, go to www.PinalRTA.org or follow the RTA on Facebook @PinalRTA2017.
