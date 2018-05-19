USA Youth Fitness Center, LDS church meetinghouse rezonings approved by commission

More amenities are coming to the town of Queen Creek.

The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval during its meeting on May 9 a site plan for a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse. The commission also voted to recommend approval of a rezoning request and site plan amendment for a new USA Youth Fitness Center that will more than double the size of the current Queen Creek location.

The planning and zoning commission approved each of the requests by a 6-0 vote.

USA Youth Fitness

Returning before the commission for the first time since January was a request to rezone 6.8 acres from low-density residential to commercial services and rezone rural property to general commercial land and a site plan for USA Youth Fitness.

A 34,000-square-foot center will provide kids younger than 18 a facility of their own on the southwest corner of East Cloud and Ellsworth roads, said Sherry Naddour, owner of USA Youth Fitness Center. The planned center will replace the current 15,000-square-foot one at Rittenhouse and Power roads.

A groundbreaking is planned for the next month with construction and a grand opening projected for the summer of 2019 on a two-story center.

Currently, USA Youth Fitness Center in Queen Creek has a membership of 1,000 people and a waiting list of about 50 kids, Ms. Naddour said.

USA Youth Fitness Center offers pre-school gymnastics, competitive and recreation trampoline and tumbling courses, as well as competitive individual and team gymnastics.

Pre-school gymnastics helps 3- and 4-year-olds learn the basics of gymnastics to help them build on their skills later on, Ms. Naddour said.

“We’re kind of bursting at the seams,” said Ms. Naddour, who has been at the current Queen location for five years. “This will be the perfect location and allow us to expand to accommodate more kids and expand our services. It’s a great place for kids.”

When USA Youth Fitness Center opened in Gilbert about 10 years ago, it drew members from Gilbert, Chandler and Queen Creek, Ms. Naddour said. As Queen Creek grew, the 35-year-old family business that started in Mesa saw a need for a Queen Creek location.

The front entrance of the new center will feature large windows throughout the facility, will be accessible from Ellsworth Road and will be within walking distance from Pecan Estates.

USA Youth Fitness Center also will be near Saving Grace Church, to the north, and Tractor Supply Co. and Desert Mountain Equine and Veterinary Hospital to the south. It will occupy 3.5 acres of the 6.8-acre property.

Some of the plans for the new center in Queen Creek will mirror the location in Gilbert at Ray and Gilbert roads. It will include a mezzanine on the second floor for activities such as birthday parties and a café for parents accompanying their kids, Ms. Naddour said.

“We’re very parent-oriented,” Ms. Naddour said. “We’re super excited about being able to open a larger facility. It takes a while, but we’re getting there.”

Church meetinghouse

The LDS church meetinghouse is not far behind.

The church property will be home to a 16,443-square-foot LDS church meetinghouse on the northwest corner of Meridian and Ocotillo roads covering 6.3 acres.

The proposed meetinghouse will have a concrete tile roof and provide 299 parking spaces.

“We’re continuing to grow,” said Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “We’re a family oriented community and we’re focusing on smart growth and looking at the things that will benefit our community and residents.”

Editor’s note: Mike Sakal is a freelance journalist at the Queen Creek Independent.