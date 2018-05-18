Utility, paving work planned along Queen Creek roads

Several projects in Queen Creek this week will result in 24-hour restrictions along some roads in town.

Officials advise drivers to obey signs, police and other personnel directing traffic. According to the town the following are planned:

Ellsworth Road north- and south-bound lane shift between the entrance to San Tan Flats and Empire Road intersection for storm drain pipe installation, 3:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. through May 30.

Queen Creek Road east- and west-bound shoulder work at the Signal Butte intersection for utility work, 24-hour through May 28.

Ellsworth Road north-bound shoulder closed between Ryan Road and Germann Road for utility work, 24-hour through May 25.

Germann Road east-bound shoulder closed at Crismon Road for grading and paving, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. through June 15.

Ocotillo Road west-bound shoulder work between Ironwood Road and Prince Avenue for grading, concrete and paving work, 24-hour through May 31.

Via Del Jardin east- and west-bound lane shift between Paseo Drive and 229th Way for driveway and turn-lane work, 24-hour through May 25.

Power Road north- and south-bound shoulder closure at Via Del Oro for utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through May 31.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs,

traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.

