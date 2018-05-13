Utility projects dominate work along Queen Creek roads

Several projects in Queen Creek this week will result in 24-hour restrictions along some roads in town.
Officials advise drivers to obey signs, police and other personnel directing traffic. According to the town:
• There will be lane shifts required along northbound and southbound Ellsworth Road between the entrance to the San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for storm drain pipe installation, 3:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. through Wednesday, May 30.
• Shoulder work along Queen Creek Road, eastbound and westbound, at the Signal Butte intersection will take place 24 hours through Monday, May 28, for utility work.
• The Ellsworth Road northbound shoulder will be closed between Ryan and Germann roads for utility work, 24 hours through Friday, May 25.
• The Germann Road eastbound shoulder will be closed at Crismon Road for grading and paving, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, June 15.
• Lane shifts will be required along northbound and southbound Sossaman Road between Appleby Road and Twin Acres Drive for underground retention system installation, 24 hours, through Friday, May 18.
• Heritage Loop Road eastbound and westbound will have lane shifts in place for boring work between Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, May 18.
• Cloud Road eastbound and westbound will require lanes to be shifted between Crismon Road and 213th Way for utility and pavement work, 24 hours through Tuesday, May 15.
• Shoulder work along Ocotillo Road westbound between Ironwood Road and Prince Avenue will occur for grading, concrete and paving, 24 hours through Thursday, May 31.
• Via Del Jardin eastbound and westbound lane shifts will occur between Paseo Drive and 229th Way for driveway and turn-lane work, 24 hours through Friday, May 25.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.