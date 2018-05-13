Utility projects dominate work along Queen Creek roads

Drivers can expect to see more road work in Queen Creek this week, including along Ocotillo, Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads. (File photo)

Several projects in Queen Creek this week will result in 24-hour restrictions along some roads in town.
Officials advise drivers to obey signs, police and other personnel directing traffic. According to the town:
• There will be lane shifts required along northbound and southbound Ellsworth Road between the entrance to the San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for storm drain pipe installation, 3:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. through Wednesday, May 30.
• Shoulder work along Queen Creek Road, eastbound and westbound, at the Signal Butte intersection will take place 24 hours through Monday, May 28, for utility work.
• The Ellsworth Road northbound shoulder will be closed between Ryan and Germann roads for utility work, 24 hours through Friday, May 25.
• The Germann Road eastbound shoulder will be closed at Crismon Road for grading and paving, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, June 15.
• Lane shifts will be required along northbound and southbound Sossaman Road between Appleby Road and Twin Acres Drive for underground retention system installation, 24 hours, through Friday, May 18.
• Heritage Loop Road eastbound and westbound will have lane shifts in place for boring work between Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, May 18.
• Cloud Road eastbound and westbound will require lanes to be shifted between Crismon Road and 213th Way for utility and pavement work, 24 hours through Tuesday, May 15.
• Shoulder work along Ocotillo Road westbound between Ironwood Road and Prince Avenue will occur for grading, concrete and paving, 24 hours through Thursday, May 31.
• Via Del Jardin eastbound and westbound lane shifts will occur between Paseo Drive and 229th Way for driveway and turn-lane work, 24 hours through Friday, May 25.

