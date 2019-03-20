Vandalism reported in Queen Creek March 7-9 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of vandalism reported March 7-9 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Vandalism, criminal damage, reported at 9:08 p.m. March 8 at South Power Road and East Riggs Road.

Vandalism, criminal damage, reported at 1:32 p.m. March 8 at South 196th Place and East Walnut Road.

Vandalism, criminal damage, reported at 2:45 p.m. March 8 in the 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

