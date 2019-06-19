Vehicle burglaries reported in Queen Creek June 5-11 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of vehicle burglaries reported June 5-11 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 6:02 p.m. June 6 in the 21400 block of South Ellsworth Road.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 11:01 a.m. June 9 in the 22200 block of East Camacho Road.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 8:26 a.m. June 10 in the 18500 block of East San Tan Boulevard.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 6:50 p.m. June 11 in the 20400 block of East Palomino Drive.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

