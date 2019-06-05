Vehicle burglaries reported in Queen Creek May 22-28 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of vehicle burglaries reported May 22-28 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 6:59 a.m. May 28 in the 22400 block of South 209 th Way.

Way. Burglary from vehicle, reported at 8:36 a.m. May 28 in the 24800 block of South 194 th Street.

Street. Burglary from vehicle, reported at 11:18 a.m. May 28 in the 19500 block of East Vallejo Street.

Burglary from vehicle reported at 1:21 p.m. May 28 in the 24600 block of South 194th Street.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.