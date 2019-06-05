Vehicle burglaries reported in Queen Creek May 22-28 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of vehicle burglaries reported May 22-28 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.  

Those investigated by MCSO included:  

  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 6:59 a.m. May 28 in the 22400 block of South 209th Way. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 8:36 a.m. May 28 in the 24800 block of South 194th Street. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 11:18 a.m. May 28 in the 19500 block of East Vallejo Street. 
  • Burglary from vehicle reported at 1:21 p.m. May 28 in the 24600 block of South 194th Street. 

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.  

