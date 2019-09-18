Vehicle burglaries reported in Queen Creek Sept. 3-8 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of vehicle burglaries reported Sept. 3-8 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Burglary from vehicle reported at 8:34 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 18400 block of East Superstition Drive.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 8:22 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 20400 block of East Chandler Heights Road.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 6:37 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 21000 block of East Munoz Street.

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.