Vehicle thefts reported in Queen Creek Dec. 30-Jan. 5 to MCSO



Above are the general locations of vehicle thefts reported Dec. 30-Jan. 5 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Burglary from a vehicle reported at 8:51 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 1200 block of West Dove Tree Avenue.

Burglary from a vehicle, reported at 9:39 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road.

Stolen vehicle, reported a 3:03 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 20900 block of East Ocotillo Road.

Burglary from a vehicle, reported at 8:44 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 20200 block of East Bronco Drive.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.