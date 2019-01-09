Vehicle thefts reported in Queen Creek Dec. 30-Jan. 5 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of vehicle thefts reported Dec. 30-Jan. 5  to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

  • Burglary from a vehicle reported at 8:51 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 1200 block of West Dove Tree Avenue.
  • Burglary from a vehicle, reported at 9:39 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road.
  • Stolen vehicle, reported a 3:03 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 20900 block of East Ocotillo Road.
  • Burglary from a vehicle, reported at 8:44 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 20200 block of East Bronco Drive.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

