Vendor applications available for 2019 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek

Vendor Applications are being accepted for Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek 2019. The event will be held March 14-17 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek.

The event kicks off with a community roping and barrel race on March 14. The carnival, vendor booths, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo and numerous other events will run March 15-17.

Vendor spaces are $350 for a 10’x10’ space, $400 for a 10’x30’ space, or $425 for a 10’x40’ space. Spaces are limited. The early application due date is Dec. 31. Applications received after Dec. 31 will be assessed a late fee.

Vending options are open to food and beverage vendors as well as non-food vendors. All items to be sold during the Roots N Boots Queen Creek event must be listed on the application. Submission of an application does not guarantee a spot. Friends of Horseshoe Park will approve all vendor applications.

Food vendors are requested to provide services 7-10 p.m. Thursday, March 14, for the community barrel race and roping, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, March 15, for the PRCA slack, Special Kids Rodeo and PRCA rodeo. All vendors must be open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, March 16, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, March 17.

During the 2018 event, more than 16,000 visitors attended Roots N’ Boots.

To become a vendor for the 2019 Roots N Boots Queen Creek event, complete a vendor application at RootsNBoots.org.

Editor’s note: Angela Askey is a Roots N Boots Queen Creek committee member.