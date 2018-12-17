Vendor applications available for 2019 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek

Dec 17th, 2018 · by · Comments:

A competitor at the 2018 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Vendor Applications are being accepted for Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek 2019. The event will be held March 14-17 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek.

The event kicks off with a community roping and barrel race on March 14. The carnival, vendor booths, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo and numerous other events will run March 15-17.

Vendor spaces are $350 for a 10’x10’ space, $400 for a 10’x30’ space, or $425 for a 10’x40’ space. Spaces are limited. The early application due date is Dec. 31. Applications received after Dec. 31 will be assessed a late fee.

Vending options are open to food and beverage vendors as well as non-food vendors. All items to be sold during the Roots N Boots Queen Creek event must be listed on the application. Submission of an application does not guarantee a spot. Friends of Horseshoe Park will approve all vendor applications.

Food vendors are requested to provide services 7-10 p.m. Thursday, March 14, for the community barrel race and roping, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, March 15, for the PRCA slack, Special Kids Rodeo and PRCA rodeo. All vendors must be open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, March 16, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, March 17.

During the 2018 event, more than 16,000 visitors attended Roots N’ Boots.

To become a vendor for the 2019 Roots N Boots Queen Creek event, complete a vendor application at RootsNBoots.org.

Editor’s note: Angela Askey is a Roots N Boots Queen Creek committee member.

 

 

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie