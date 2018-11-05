Veterans park in East Valley welcomes new president

Welcome Home Veterans Park has announced Annie Remsburg as the next president of its board of directors.

Lisa Rigler has stepped down as president. She was a founder of the organization and “was integral in formulating the Welcome Home Veterans Park concept as well as execution of key milestones,” according to a release.

Designed to serve as a place of reflection, healing and inspiration to veterans, their families and communities, the park is located on 5 acres near Gilbert and Warner roads in Gilbert.

When completed, it will include, among other features, a version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, an exhibit of past wars starting with the Revolutionary War and a building housing an education center and a resource center where veterans will be able to obtain a variety of information.

“I am so excited to hand the baton to Annie Remsburg. She brings so much passion to the WHVP cause; I know she will elevate our organization and bring the message of our mission far and wide,” Ms. Rigler stated.

