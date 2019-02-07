Victim shot Feb. 6 in San Tan Valley park; PCSO seeking 3 suspects

Feb 7th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Dominick McCoy in connection with the shooting. (PCSO)

PCSO is seeking to identify this individual who may be involved in the incident. (PCSO)

A 21-year-old victim is at a local hospital and in critical condition after being shot Feb. 6 near West Skyline Drive and North Village Lane in San Tan Valley, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO is seeking to identify three people who may be involved in the incident. (PCSO)

PCSO was called just after 1:15 a.m. Feb. 6 on the report of shots fired at a park in the area.

“This is a very fluid and active investigation, but investigators are looking for 21-year-old Dominick McCoy of San Tan Valley in connection to the shooting,” Navideh Forghani, PCSO public information officer, said in a release.

“McCoy is believed to be armed and dangerous. Please do not approach him,” Ms. Forghani said.

PCSO is also looking to identify two other males for their involvement in the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie