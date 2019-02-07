Victim shot Feb. 6 in San Tan Valley park; PCSO seeking 3 suspects

A 21-year-old victim is at a local hospital and in critical condition after being shot Feb. 6 near West Skyline Drive and North Village Lane in San Tan Valley, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO was called just after 1:15 a.m. Feb. 6 on the report of shots fired at a park in the area.

“This is a very fluid and active investigation, but investigators are looking for 21-year-old Dominick McCoy of San Tan Valley in connection to the shooting,” Navideh Forghani, PCSO public information officer, said in a release.

“McCoy is believed to be armed and dangerous. Please do not approach him,” Ms. Forghani said.

PCSO is also looking to identify two other males for their involvement in the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.

