Vintage and Vino liquor license approved by town council

A special event liquor license for Vintage and Vino to be held at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre May 18-19 was recently approved by the Queen Creek Town Council.
A New Leaf, a Mesa nonprofit, applied for a Series 15 liquor license with the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control, for the Vintage and Vino event produced by Levitate Agency, according to town records.
Wine will be sold 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, May 18 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 19, in the covered arena of Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek.
The license will allow A New Leaf to collect 25 percent of the total sales of wine and champagne from bars set-up within the event for on-site consumption.
Voting for the contract in a consent agenda April 18 were Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman (by phone), Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant.
A New Leaf is a nonprofit organization providing a broad spectrum of support services to help individuals and families in crisis, according to town records.
“Vulnerable families receive emergency help and life-changing programs for a new start, transforming their lives to become thriving members of the community. Their successes include employment, healthier lifestyles, high school diplomas, GEDs, college degrees, life skills and self-sufficiency,” according to the records.
Vintage and Vino is an event that provides attendees with an opportunity to purchase vintage, handmade, one-of-a-kind hand goods and furniture at the two-day market. In addition to wine and champagne samples, there will be food trucks, a farmers market, activities and entertainment, according to the records.
Learn more at https://vintageandvinoaz.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/vintageandvino/.
