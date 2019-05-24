Volunteers to fundraise for Queen Creek military veterans memorial

Queen Creek Councilmembers Julia Wheatley and Jeff Brown at a Queen Creek public hearing. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Volunteers in the last two Queen Creek Leadership Institute classes are mobilized and ready to plan how to build a veterans memorial, Town Council was told recently.

The leadership institute, hosted by town officials, has 10 sessions where participants learn about issues and how local government works.

“The two last citizen leadership groups each had a veterans’ memorial group as their group project … and they’ve got a lot of momentum and they’d like to start moving forward on figuring out where the memorial would go, what it would look like,” Marnie Schubert, the town’s communications, marketing and recreation services director, said at the May 15 Town Council meeting.

Both groups have a different idea on what it would look like, she said.

The groups could be combined, come up with plans and give a presentation at the Aug. 14 Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee meeting, with discussion and a recommendation to the Town Council on the location and design, she said.

Both groups want it to be a resident-run and -funded project, she said.

The groups would create a volunteer task force to start fundraising, with the memorial concept integrated in a future park or different location, she said.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Councilmember Emilena Turley said at the meeting.

Councilmember Jeff Brown said he asked for the discussion before the council to show support for the project.

“Volunteerism is hard and keeping people engaged is hard and yet this is truly a special project that we want — I believe we want — to see in the community. I’ve heard a number of residents asking for it, I’ve heard various Town Council members at various points saying the same thing,” he said.

“I personally love that it’s resident-led. I love that a 501(c)3 or 4 — whichever one — would be created. But knowing that it’s a lot of work, I want to give those people a certain certainty that I would support it being on town-owned land and maybe in the future we would take care of it. But if they can raise the money for this, I’m in full support,” Councimember Brown said.

Councilmember Dawn Oliphant said she was approached by leadership institute volunteers about having a veterans memorial.

“We don’t have anything like this in the community and so I love this idea of having them bring that forward,” she said.

Other council members and the vice mayor said they support the project. Mayor Gail Barney was not at the meeting.

“This is awesome. It’s citizen-led, it’s privately funded, it’s pro-military and pro-America and you guys can count me as your first donor when you get the (c)3 set up,” Councilmember Jake Hoffman said.

“Really looking forward to supporting this and a great way to honor our veterans and their service, so thank you,” Councilmember Julia Wheatley said.

“I’m really excited that we’re moving in this direction and as everybody else has indicated, we strongly support and I promise you I’ll be right there behind the other council members making donations and trying to help you to raise the funds to get it going,” Vice Mayor Robin Benning said.

