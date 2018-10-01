Warnings, tips for Queen Creek residents during flash flood watch

Queen Creek residents should heed warnings, tips by the National Weather Service, which has issued a flash flood watch through Wednesday.

The storm is expected to affect the area with heavy rain, according to a press release advising that travel should possibly be avoided during the downpour. If travel is unavoidable, do not drive through flooded roads or go around barricades.

Sandbags are available at Queen Creek Fire Station 2, 24787 S. Sossaman Road, but residents are reminded to bring their own shovel and only fill bags half full, the release said, adding tips on sandbag usage.

Making a sandbag barrier

Sandbags can be useful in redirecting storm water and debris flows away from your home so to ensure that sandbags are properly filled and maintained do the following:

Fill sandbags one-half full with sand if available otherwise use soil.

Fold the top of sandbag down and rest the bag on its folded top; carefully stack sandbags.

Limit placement to three layers unless a building is used as a backing or sandbags are placed in a pyramid.

Tamp each sandbag in to place, completing each layer before you begin a new layer; clear a path between buildings for debris flow.

Lay a plastic sheet in between the building and the bags to control the flow and prevent water from seeping into sliding glass doors.

What to expect

There are limits to what sandbags can do, so remember the following:

Sandbags will not seal out water.

Sandbags deteriorate when exposed to continued wetting and drying for several months.

If bags are placed too early, they may not be effective when needed.

Sandbags are for small water flow protection—up to two feet.

For more safety information, visit the National Weather Service Phoenix office website at weather.gov/psr.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.