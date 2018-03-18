Water leaks in Queen Creek homes hurt environment, wallets

Queen Creek is joining communities across America in Fix a Leak Week, March 19-25, a time set aside to help people identify household leaks, which waste more than 1 trillion gallons of water each year in United States.
Sponsored by WaterSense, an Environmental Protection Agency partnership program, Fix a Leak Week serves as an annual reminder for residents to check household plumbing for leaks. Besides helping the environment, dealing with leaks also can save money on water bills.
The most common leaks are caused by worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets and leaking shower heads, a release from city officials stated. The release offered the following tips:
• Take a look at household water use during a cooler month. If a family of four exceeds 12,000 gallons per month, there are serious leaks.
• Check the water meter before and after a two-hour period when no water is being used. If the meter changes at all, a leak is likely.
• Identify toilet leaks by placing a drop of food coloring in the toilet tank. If any color shows up in the bowl after 10 minutes, there is a leak. (Be sure to flush immediately after the experiment to avoid staining the tank.)
• Examine faucet gaskets and pipe fittings for any water on the outside of the pipe to check for surface leaks.
Queen Creek offers help conserving water throughout the year, including a series of water-smart workshops. Workshops are offered free of charge to Queen Creek utility customers, but advanced registration is required. For more, visit QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart.
