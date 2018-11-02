Water, sewer line work among projects affecting Queen Creek roads

Several new projects have begun that will affect town roads in the next week, and Queen Creek officials advise drivers to use caution in the work areas.

Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts from Power to Hawes road will be required for roadway improvements. 24 hours, until Monday, Nov. 12. Lane shifts along Power Road northbound and southbound between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms will be in effect 24 hours for road improvements through Feb. 19. Crismon Road northbound shoulder work at Queen Creek Road will take place for gas line work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 21. Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will occur at the entrance to the San Tan Flats intersection for striping and curb work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, Nov. 7. Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts between 214th Street and Crismon Road will be required for Cloud Road widening, 24 hours through Friday, Nov. 9. Gary Road southbound shoulder work between Riggs Road and Empire Boulevard will be required for water line installation, 24 hours through Friday, Dec. 21. Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts at Ellsworth Road will be necessary for water and sewer line work, 24 hours through Wednesday, Nov. 7. Sossaman Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will be in place between Appleby Road and Twin Acres Drive for pavement marking work. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5. Sossaman Road northbound and southbound mobile operations will occur for pavement marking between Appleby Road and Twin Acres Drive for pavement marking work. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7.

