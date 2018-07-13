Weekend work closes portion of Superstition Freeway

The westbound lanes of the Superstition Freeway in Tempe will be closed this weekend for lane striping and other safety improvements, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Weekend restrictions also are planned at the Interstate 10 “stack” interchange with I-17 and on the State Route 51 off-ramps at Indian School Road in Phoenix.

Project schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather, ADOT officials stated in a release, adding drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and consider alternate routes while the restrictions are in place.

Specifically, in the East Valley, the westbound lanes of the Superstition Freeway will be closed between Loop 101 and Interstate 10 in Tempe 9 p.m. Friday, July 13, to Monday, July 16, for lane striping, sign installation and other improvement work.

Both Loop 101 ramps to the westbound Superstition Freeway will be closed, and the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road will be closed.

ADOT suggests drivers detour to Loop 101. Drivers also can use either westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) toward Sky Harbor Airport and downtown Phoenix or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to connect with I-10 in the Chandler area.

