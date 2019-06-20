Westbound I-10 to close south of Loop 202 Santan Freeway this weekend

Crews working on a freeway. (Arizona Department of Transportation )

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between State Route 347 (Queen Creek Road) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) this weekend so Arizona Department of Transportation crews can remove and replace overhead signs for the system interchange with the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

Westbound I-10 will close from 10 p.m. Friday, June 21, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 24. Two additional closures will be scheduled later this summer to complete sign removal and replacement. The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Queen Creek Road and the westbound on-and-off ramps at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard also will be closed, according to a release.

Westbound I-10 drivers will exit I-10 at Queen Creek Road, travel east to Price Road, north to Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and then east to return to I-10. Local business access from westbound I-10 to the Gila River Hotel and Casino area will be available by traveling west on State Route 347 and north on Maricopa Road.

The South Mountain Freeway will connect with I-10 to the west in line with the Santan Freeway. Construction is scheduled for full completion in 2020, although traffic is expected to begin using the freeway earlier, according to the release.

Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley. Go to SouthMountainFreeway.com.

