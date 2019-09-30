What are the top violent crimes reported in Queen Creek, Apache Junction?

In Queen Creek there were 151 sexual assaults, 85 aggravated assaults, 15 robberies and no homicides Jan. 1, 2016-May 31, 2019, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

There are more reported incidents of aggravated assault in the City of Apache Junction than from the violent crimes of murder, rape or robbery, according to recent police records.

From Jan. 1, 2016-May 31, 2019, there were 258 aggravated assaults, 44 robberies, six rapes and two murders, according to the Apache Junction Police Department.

For the Town of Queen Creek, there were more victims of sexual assault than the other crimes. In Queen Creek there were 151 sexual assaults, 85 aggravated assaults, 15 robberies and no homicides Jan. 1, 2016-May 31, 2019, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

“Both communities are like any other USA city or town. There are safe areas and other areas that are questionable,” Realtor Kathy Webb said.

“The best proactive measure home-buyers can take is to contact the police or sheriff’s department and ask for crime stats. From that information, the potential buyer can determine if the area is an area they would desire to live in. As far as myself, I am a fearless person so I feel safe wherever I am,” she said.

“As precautions, folks should be aware of what is going on around them at all times, follow basic safety guidelines. Examples are lock car doors after parking, before entering car check back seat and floor to be sure that no one has accessed the car, lock house doors and secure windows, etc. Both Queen Creek and Apache Junction are lovely cities to live in and make a wonderful place to call home,” Ms. Webb said.

Apache Junction

By year, the number of violent crimes reported in Apache Junction were, according to AJPD:

Murder: zero in 2016; one in 2017; zero in 2018; and one in the first five months of 2019.

Rape: one in 2016; zero in 2017 and 2018; and five in the first five months of 2019.

Robbery: 16 in 2016; nine in 2017; 19 in 2018; and 10 in the first five months of 2019.

Aggravated assault: 87 in 2016; 73 in 2017; 61 in 2018; and 37 in the first five months of 2019.

“The above numbers are pulled directly from the Records Management System. Due to an RMS upgrade and current issues with reporting, numbers may change,” David Williams, AJPD senior records clerk, said of the statistics.

Apache Junction Police Department provides law enforcement and other services for the 36 square miles in city boundaries, which encompass 176 miles of city roadway, according to city officials. The City of Apache Junction has one police station, at 1001 N. Idaho Road.

“I feel safe in my neighborhood because we have made a conscious effort to get to know each other and look out for each other,” Apache Junction resident Carmen Pacheco said.

“As for the community at-large, not so much. For me, coming from a small town, knowing your neighbors is key. I also would like to see more outreach from the PD so people would feel more confident in calling them,” she said.

Queen Creek

By year, the number of violent crimes reported in Queen Creek were, according to MCSO:

Homicide: zero in 2016, 2017, 2018 and in the first five months of 2019.

Sexual assault: 43 in 2016; 50 in 2017; 37 in 2018; and 21 in the first five months of 2019.

Robbery: five in 2016; two in 2017; five in 2018; and three in the first five months of 2019.

Aggravated assault: 21 in 2016; 23 in 2017; 26 in 2018; and 15 in the first five months of 2019.

MCSO also provided statistics of crimes against property:

Arson: zero in 2016; one in 2017; three in 2018; and zero in the first five months of 2019.

Auto theft: 39 in 2016; 36 in 2017; 36 in 2018; and 18 in the first five months of 2019.

Burglary: 85 in 2016; 111 in 2017; 91 in 2018; and 63 in the first five months of 2019.

Theft: 363 in 2016; 530 in 2017; 543 in 2018; and 216 in the first five months of 2019.

The report was compiled based on the number of MCSO reports taken within Queen Creek, according to information e-mailed by MCSO official Ana Gonzalez.

“This report is not intended to reflect the actual number of (Uniform Crime Reporting) Part I crimes for this area. Further investigation and analysis are required to determine factual outcomes for each event before determining the final UCR classification. Therefore, the information presented in this report is an estimate only and should be used cautiously when referenced,” the document states.

“This report is compiled using data from the MCSO Computer Aided Dispatch system. All efforts have been made to ensure the information presented is correct and up-to-date. However, complete accuracy cannot be guaranteed,” MCSO said.

District 6 MCSO officials work out of offices at 20727 E. Civic Parkway in Queen Creek. They are backed up by MCSO deputies in District 1, which covers an area of 502 square miles in the southeast quadrant of the county, including Apache Junction, Chandler, Gilbert, Guadalupe, Mesa, Tempe, south Scottsdale and Sun Lakes. District I is the busiest district in Maricopa County, according to MCSO’s 2017 annual report.

Local residents watch out for each other to keep everyone safe, Queen Creek resident Jen Masse said.

“Yes, I feel safe in my town. Reason being is our town, each person watches out for each other. The people here are amazing,” she said.

“What people can do to be and stay safe is just be vigilant. Keep an eye out. If you see something, say something,” Ms. Masse said.

Queen Creek resident Joanna Durrant regularly jogs local trails, including in Sonoqui Wash, and comes prepared, she said.

“I jog on the trails in Queen Creek daily. It is never safe anywhere to go by yourself on a trail. I carry when I go jog. The fact of the matter is we do have violent criminals everywhere and you can never assume that you’re safe because of your community,” she said.

“We have the Queen Creek wash, the Sonoqui Wash wash and the horse trails. There have been times and I have been out that I have seen suspect vehicles and suspect individuals and I changed my route. I hope the day never comes when I have to use a weapon against another person, but I will not hesitate to do so if my life is in danger or if somebody is trying to attack me. I do not want to end up being one of the statistics or one of those people who just assumed they were safe,” she said.

Her family’s vehicles have been burglarized twice.

“One thing I have been concerned about in the Queen Creek and San Tan Valley areas is the number of individuals who check car doors to see if they are locked and then burglarized the vehicle or use the car garage opener to get into the house,” Ms. Durrant said. “Our vehicles have been burglarized at least twice. These are not considered violent crimes, but they are very invasive and disruptive in life when somebody steals a wallet or a purse that might have been left in a car. We are sure to lock our doors every night because there are individuals out there who repeatedly make the rounds.”

Records requests

The Independent on May 25 e-mailed records requests to the City of Apache Junction and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office requesting “The number of violent crimes — FBI definition: murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — reported over each of the last three years (2018, 2017 and 2016). Include data for the partial year 2019.”

