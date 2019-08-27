Winning Arizona Lottery ticket sold in Queen Creek

Check your lottery tickets: An Arizona Lottery player is holding a winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from the Tuesday, Aug. 20 drawing, that was purchased at QuikTrip, 1766 W. Hunt Highway in Queen Creek, and is still unclaimed.

The lucky individual matched five out of the five numbers but not the Mega Ball number — just one number shy from the jackpot — according to a release from the Arizona State Lottery. The total cash prize is $1,000,000. Tuesday’s winning numbers were 8, 14, 25, 51, 63 with Mega Ball number 4.

