Work affects early April travel on several Queen Creek roads

Work crews will be out on Monday, April 2, to continue work on several projects that will affect drivers along Ellsworth, Empire and other Queen Creek roads.
- Cloud Road eastbound and westbound will be affected by lane shifts between 213th Way and Crismon Road for sewer installation. Work will take place 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, April 27.
- Empire Road eastbound and westbound will be affected by lane shifts at the Ellsworth Road intersection, and Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound will be affected by lane shifts between the entrance to San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for sewer pipe installation. Work is scheduled daily until Monday, April 9.
- Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound will have lane shifts at Via De Palmas for traffic signal installation 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Tuesday, April 17.
- Shoulder work along Ellsworth Road northbound between Queen Creek Road and Ryan Road will take place 24 hours daily for utility work through Friday, April 6.
Town officials stated in a release that due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without notice.
Drivers should obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic, officials stated.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.