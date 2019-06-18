Wrong-way driver arrested in San Tan Valley, PCSO says

Octavio Arreola

A Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a motorcycle June 14 conducting patrols as part of the DUI Task Force was on Hunt Highway when he noticed a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of near Gantzel Road, PCSO said.

“He turned around to stop the vehicle and observed the suspect’s white Chevy Tahoe swerving and traveling at roughly 60 miles an hour. The driver then hit a car, before hitting the curb, ultimately disabling the Tahoe,” PCSO said in a release.

The suspect, 29-year-old Octavio Arreola of San Tan Valley, was behind the wheel and the only person in the truck, according to the release.

Mr. Arreola is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument (vehicle), one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer, three counts of endangerment, one count of felony criminal damage, one count of aggravated DUI while driving the wrong-way on a pubic highway and one count of reckless driving, according to the release.

Mr. Arreola was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center, then transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The deputy noticed several open containers inside the vehicle. Arreola could barely get out of the truck and became combative with deputies on scene. He blew a .148 (blood-alcohol level) and deputies found suspected cocaine in his pant pocket,” PCSO said.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb

“We are thankful those that were hit by this wrong-way driver weren’t seriously hurt,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release. “This is a perfect example of why driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is so dangerous. We are grateful for the work done by our traffic unit and the DUI task force. Their enforcement efforts are making Pinal County roadways safer.”

