From left are Gold Canyon resident Victor Orlowski, president of Professional Engineers for the Dairy Industry; Vicky Zimmerman; Kathleen Merrigan, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture; and Bill Zimmerman posing at a berm overlooking solar panels at Zimmerman Dairy in Pinal County outside Queen Creek in March 2012. (Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

The Queen Creek Economic Development Commission meets Sept. 25 to in part discuss a Zimmerman Dairy major General Plan amendment.

Zimmerman Dairy is generally located at the southeast corner of Meridian Road and Queen Creek Road. (Screenshot of video by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

The meeting begins at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.

The dairy is generally located at the southeast corner of Meridian Road and Queen Creek Road.

Other items on the meeting’s agenda include: A presentation and update on Visit Mesa activities, and a presentation on the State Land annexation and zoning.

