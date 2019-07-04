Zoning ordinance text amendments for animals, fencing to be discussed July 10

Zoning ordinance text amendments have been proposed addressing fencing standards, animal standards and general code corrections for the Town of Queen Creek.
The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission at a meeting July 10 is to discuss the changes, according to the agenda. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
Animal standards include updating animal definitions, clarifying allowed animals as part of educational programs, fixing scriveners errors and referencing applicable town code sections, according to a document with the agenda.
