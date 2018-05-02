Ahles: Happy Trails rescue offers respite for humans and canines alike

My husband Chad and I moved here from Racine, Wis. three years ago of course to escape the brutal winters.
We suffered the loss of our dear Beagle “Snickers” just six months prior to moving and came out here as “empty nesters.”
Five months after relocating to Arizona, we were lucky enough to see a post on Facebook that a local rescue was looking for a foster family for a dog that had been in the shelter for 30 days and was at-risk of being euthanized.
Thus began our story with AZ Happy Tails Animal Rescue.
What a wonderful group of fosters and volunteers! I am constantly amazed by their compassion and their perseverance in helping dogs out of horrible — sometimes horrifying — situations. They are truly selfless people just trying to make a difference one dog at a time. Great care is taken in ensuring our adoptable dogs are properly vetted, trained and placed into a good, loving forever homes.
This group of about 30 foster families throughout the Southeast Valley has given us purpose and a newfound mission in life, I will be eternally grateful that our paths met.
Last year, the rescue took in quite a few dogs that had some serious medical issues and the costs were staggering. Chad and I decided that we needed to so something to help so we organized a bowling fundraiser called the “Bark Bowl.” It was such a great success — and a lot of fun — that we committed to holding the event every June. This year it will be on June 10 at Mesa East Bowl.
We also have plans this year to also host a golf outing in November, called “FORE! the dogs Golf Outing,” which will be held Nov. 4 at Western Skies in Gilbert. All 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to caring for our rescued animals.
How to get involved?
Sign up for one of our events and/or donate to the cause! We are always looking for items that can be included in our raffles/silent auctions at our events; such as gift cards, products, event tickets, etc.
Also, corporate sponsorship at our events are available ranging from $25 to $600. If you need more information feel free to contact us at loahles@yahoo.com or chadahles@yahoo.com.