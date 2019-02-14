Arizona poll: Clean energy provides economic opportunity

Feb 14th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Arizonans overwhelmingly embrace the idea of growing the state’s energy efficiency and renewable energy resources and believe clean energy is important to Arizona jobs and the economy, according to a new statewide poll.

Diane E. Brown

Arizonans’ support for cleaner energy comes at a time when new energy technologies — such as solar, electric vehicles and energy efficiency devices — are rapidly being developed, which is driving down costs and making it more affordable for Arizonans to take advantage of the benefits.

According to the statewide survey, nearly 90 percent of likely Arizona voters believe the growth and use of renewable energy, such as solar and wind, should be a priority for the state. Eight-in-10 say it’s important to grow Arizona’s own energy resources, versus importing fossil fuels like natural gas and oil.

The wide-ranging poll, which was directed by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and conducted by Washington, D.C.-based WPA Intelligence, a conservative pollster, tested likely voter opinions on topics including renewable energy, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, the Navajo Generating Station and climate change.

Additional key findings include:

  • Renewable energy: Eight-in-10 (82 percent) think it is very (56 percent) or somewhat (26 percent) important for Arizona to promote the growth of its own clean energy sources, such as wind and solar power, versus importing fossil fuels like natural gas and oil.
  • Energy efficiency: Nearly seven-in-10 (68 percent) likely voters in Arizona agree that regulations applied to utility providers, such as Arizona Public Service, Tucson Electric Power, UNS Energy Corp., or Salt River Project should be increased to ensure they are offering energy efficiency to all their customers.
  • Electric vehicles: A majority (57 percent) support an investment from our utility providers for electric vehicle charging infrastructure to be developed in underserved communities, such as highway corridors or rural areas, or in areas where the private sector is unlikely to serve or invest.
  • Navajo Generating Station: More than eight-in-10 (83 percent) think it is “very” (56 percent) or “somewhat” (27 percent) important the owners of the Navajo Generating Station provide financial assistance and support such as job training to communities impacted by the closing of the plant.
  • Climate change: A majority of Arizonans (64 percent) agree that if the federal government fails to address the issue of climate change, the state or local government has a responsibility to address the problem.

While the above offers a glimpse into the study’s findings, the survey results including political party breakdown, can be found at arizonapirgedfund.org.

The bottom line is this: From encouraging development, to increased jobs and ultimately reducing costs in utility bills, Arizonans across the political spectrum are supportive of solutions that will result in a greater use of energy efficiency and renewable energy resources.

Diane E. Brown
Executive director
Arizona PIRG Education Fund

Editor’s note: The Arizona PIRG Education Fund conducts research and education on issues in the public interest.

 

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie