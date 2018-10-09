Babyak: Add equestrian paths for rural homeowners

Dear Queen Creek: Congratulations on another year of in the making. I applaud you for being that “small-town oasis in the east Valley of the Phoenix metropolitan area and is a world apart from city life.”

As you have stated from your home page, “Families live on irrigated acre lots and in friendly subdivisions live among farmers and ranches, enjoying a rural lifestyle.”

l would like to thank the large-acreage land owners for continuing to hold their land for rural preservation. For the town to keep that rural/agricultural flare, it will require preservation of these lands. It will help keep the open space that Queen Creek boasts as a reason why it is different from the other heavily developed towns.

With this in mind, could you please take into account the rural residents who live in and around Queen Creek with their horses and livestock? Could you please develop bridle pathways along with the bike and jog paths to help connect the horse-privileged properties with rideable areas such as the washes and the parks?

These were promised to the rural folks of Queen Creek when others were in office some time ago. Many of the rural residents would like this consideration especially since there seems to be more densely populated subdivisions going in at a feverish pace. The rural homeowners are feeling “boxed in.” By developing bridle paths along with more bike and jogging paths, we truly can be that town that has everything for its diverse population of residents.

Thank you Queen Creek for maintaining that rural and small-town feel. Please continue to build a diverse lifestyle opportunity. Please do not forget about the “rurals” who live here too.

Shery D. Babyak

Queen Creek