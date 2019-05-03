Barker: Change plane approach patterns at Phoenix–Mesa Gateway Airport

Read your article on quiet zones for the railroad. Nice article, but here’s a topic that should be looked into pertaining to quiet zones.

Allegiant Airlines takes off and has planes on final approach directly above my residence (neighborhood/Charleston Estates-Queen Creek).

We’re located in what is known as “zone three,” supposedly the best zone on three.

Being retired Air Force I’m not normally bothered by military aircraft flying above, but commercial planes flying at low AGL levels and taking many minutes to taking off or landing starting at 0600 hours is taken at a noise level that is unacceptable and should be looked into in changing approach patterns.

I have many neighbors who are as concerned as me.

Rumors also indicate expansion of more commercial airlines utilizing the airstrip. If possible I would appreciate your article(s) and or discussion into this subject.

As for the rail noise, I love the sound of the trains. Relatives who are retired rail engineers. Thank you for your time and attention in this matter.

Benjamin Barker

U.S. Air Force, retired

Queen Creek