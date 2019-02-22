Barney: Do you know the plan for Queen Creek roadways?

Living in Queen Creek for the past 70 years, I have experienced the gradual shift from a quiet, farming community to a vibrant town. With new businesses and residents comes increased traffic, not only from Queen Creek, but from the growing areas southeast of us.

As a Town Council, we must continually prioritize our projects and where we allocate funding. We approved a $195 million, 10-year infrastructure improvement plan that will help build the roadway system across our community, including widening and extending current roadways and adding new ones.

As we continue to work towards Better Roads Ahead in Queen Creek, it is important that our residents and businesses are aware of the ongoing and upcoming improvements. To help engage the community, our Public Works Department is hosting a transportation open house, Popcorn with Public Works 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see our roadway projects, chat with the project managers and gain a better understanding of how the projects will impact them during and after construction. We’ll also be providing free popcorn during the event.

I encourage everyone to take five minutes or two hours to attend this important event. This is your opportunity to ask questions and speak directly with the people designing and building your roadways.

As a resident myself, I know construction can be inconvenient, but I remind myself and my neighbors that the dust will settle and better roads are ahead in Queen Creek.

For more information about the town’s capital improvement program visit QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead.

Mayor Gail Barney

Queen Creek