Barney: Vote ‘yes’ for Home Rule in Queen Creek

The upcoming Home Rule vote is important for Queen Creek residents. Why? A “yes” vote allows local control over the budgeting process for the town.

Under current state law, a “no” vote would result in a 75 percent cut to the town’s budget. Imagine public safety, streets, water, parks and every other budget being cut to a small fracture of the current plan? Without a yes vote, state law would take over the town budget process, mandating a much smaller spending plan.

Arizona law requires residents to, in effect, give a vote of confidence to town leaders. Without it, even though money would be collected for town services, the state-imposed budget process would take over. That means a budget cut of 75 percent.

One of the reasons I believe people live in Queen Creek is because we have responsibly managed growth while also keeping government spending in check. We have seen traffic improvements, park and trail expansions and fire station openings recently and more is on the way.

Please vote yes on the Home Rule election. We appreciate your support.

Visit Queencreek.org/homerule for more information.

Gail Barney

Mayor

Queen Creek