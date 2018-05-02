Bisson: active military remembered on Fridays, at homes

Roughly 1.3 military men and women are on active duty in the United States, and about 200,000 are overseas, according to statistics at the Defense Manpower Data Center.
Before the color “red” became synonymous with education in Arizona, there’s been a more than decade-long effort to wear red on Fridays to show support for our service men and women overseas. Independent Newsmedia team member Kathleen Kotzbaurer has been rallying our team to wear red on Fridays so we can reflect on a safe return home for our troops.
It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when people started wearing red on Fridays. Snopes.com claims it was in 2005, when two wives of Canadian soldiers started spreading the word to don red to remember loved ones away from home. Then, Canadian Lloyd Hofmeister established redshirtfridays.org, and the remembrance efforts picked up its pace. A few insist it was before that time.
The mission of RedShirt-Fridays.org is to show support for our servicemen and servicewomen. In my neighborhood, dozens of houses have one green light to show American troops that we appreciate them. Greenlight A Vet campaign — greenlightavet.com — was established to show visible national support for our veterans by changing one light to green.
And, as we approach Memorial Day, many people will be celebrating a long weekend barbecuing and enjoying Arizona’s lakes.
But let us not forget a few moments to reflect on thanking and remembering our friends and family who have died while serving our nation. Please visit us online for the latest news about Memorial Day events in your communities.
Editor’s note: Mrs. Bisson is the publisher of the Queen Creek Independent