Bisson: Donations help during holidays

ICM Food & Clothing Bank needs your help to make the holidays brighter for children of low-income families.

“We have 200 children that have not been adopted this year — out of 500,” stated Abby Loza, director of volunteers and programs for ICM Food & Clothing Bank. “We are desperate for donations.”

According to the organization, this time of year is the toughest for families receiving ICM services. Many families make less than $10,000 annually.

“In December, bills still need to get paid, basic needs have to be met and gifts for the children are not usually something that are financially possible,” Ms. Loza stated.

ICM Food & Clothing Bank strives to help children in low-income families receive gifts, clothing, shoes and hygiene kits each holiday season and there are several ways you can help.

Adopt a child(ren) by emailing Abby at abby@icmaz.org or by phone at 602-403-3577. You will receive the name, age, gender and small wish list of a child in need.

Donate a gift card in any denomination to ICM. These donations will be given to children who did not get adopted out.

Don’t have time to shop? You can donate online at icmaz.org. Funds will be used to purchase gifts for children in need.

Monetary and gift card donations can also be mailed to ICM P.O. Box 2225, Phoenix, AZ 85002.

In-kind donations can be dropped off at ICM, 501 S. Ninth Ave., Phoenix 85007. Hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Most requested items for in-kind donations are: Warm clothing sizes 5T through juniors large (both boys and girls), board games, Lego set, art set, jewelry making set, basketball, football, skateboard and gift cards.

ICM Food & Clothing Bank plans to give out donated items 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.

“Any and all donations are greatly appreciated! From our hearts to yours, happy holidays!” Ms. Loza stated.

