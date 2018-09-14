Bisson: Organization touts no one faces cancer alone

Don’t Google cancer.

That’s sound advice from Debbie DiCarlo, CEO of Cancer Support Community.

She’s been visiting various community groups spreading the message that there are many myths and preconceived ideas on the Internet that are simply not true about cancer.

Cancer Support Community is located in a two-story house, 360 Palm Lane, Phoenix, offering no-cost programs for adults, youth and teens affected by cancer, including support, healthy lifestyle, education, social connection, resource and referral and more.

The programs, led by professionals, are based on empirical and clinical research. Although the agency is housed in a central Valley location, events are hosted at Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014 E. Camelback Road.

Ms. DiCarlo urges people to share their services with others who may be in need of comprehensive psychosocial support.

“Share us if you have a loved one on their cancer journey,” she said. “Cancer is the most expensive disease you can have, and we make sure people still have a life.”

Ms. DiCarlo specifically shared about how the organization is laser focused on children with parent or siblings with cancer.

“Children are at highest risk of bad social behavior when their loved one has cancer,” she said.

I could relate to Ms. Dicarlo’s words. I lost my dad to cancer shortly after turning 19. He had colon cancer on-and-off my teenage years, and I had two younger siblings struggling through it as well.

Cancer Support Community partners with every hospital, and Ms. DiCarlo believes the organization is strong within the Phoenix market. According to its research, Cancer Support Community states 87 percent of participants feel an increased sense of hope, 96 percent feel a greater sense of community and 86 percent experience an increased quality of their lives through social connections in the community.

Since 2016, the organization became a qualified Arizona Department of Revenue Charitable Tax Credit Program. This means every dollar one donates up to $400 as an individual or $800 as a married couple filing jointly is deductible on the Arizona state tax return. People can give online at cscaz.org/donate.

Individuals interested in volunteering can visit cscaz.org/volunteering.

I hope you enjoy this month’s Queen Creek Independent. Please be sure to read about Phoenix Children’s Hospital Step Up. Step In. Stop Cancer. campaign. For more information, visit StepUpWithPCH.org.

Charlene Bisson

Publisher

Queen Creek Independent