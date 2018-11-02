Bisson: We welcome your submissions

It’s Arizona’s “busy” season with winter visitors returning to enjoy our cooler temperatures. With the return of winter visitors, comes lots of activities that make our communities a great place to live.

We’re covering numerous events on our digital dailies — ApacheJunctionIndependent.com, QueenCreekIndependent.com, ScottsdaleIndependent.com, ParadiseValleyIndependent.com and YourValley.net — so be sure to bookmark our Web pages for the latest entertainment news. We also include the best sampling of things to do in our Independent Newsmedia products, including the Daily News-Sun, which can be found online at YourValley.net.

Speaking of things to do, please mark your calendars for our first ever Apache Junction/Gold Canyon and Queen Creek Independents vendor expos set for early 2019. The free events will give our readers a chance to connect with vendors and community groups.

As previously reported, we partnered with Phoenix Children’s Hospital Step Up. Step In. Stop Cancer. campaign during Childhood Cancer Awareness month. This year, thanks to the generous support of our readers and businesses Valleywide, PCH surpassed its million-dollar goal and raised $1.8 million with in-kind and cash donations. Thank you!

I’d appreciate hearing from you about what local or Valleywide nonprofit agencies you would like to see us publicize on our digital dailies and in our print products. We’re always open to ideas as we love celebrating and connecting our readers to events and happenings in their community.

Please email me anytime and share your stories on how you, or a service organization, are impacting your neighborhood. I hope you enjoy the November edition, and please enjoy a safe holiday season.

Charlene Bisson

Publisher

Queen Creek Independent

Editor’s note: Charlene Bisson can be reached by emailing cbisson@newszap.com or on Twitter @charlene_bisson