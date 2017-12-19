Celebrating and connecting our community

It’s hard to believe we’re already into the final month of the year, and only weeks away from ushering in a brand new year.
For most of us, the holidays mean family, fun and a moment to reflect on all that’s good in the world and in our communities. It’s a time of giving, and a time for sharing.
But for many others, the holiday season can be a lonely, depressing time.
There are many among us who aren’t as fortunate, and it’s incumbent upon all of us to remember those in need.
As depressing as it is to read about the suffering caused by famine or war abroad, or by homelessness or mental illness here at home — it’s equally inspirational to read and hear about those who give of themselves to help others unconditionally.
In this month’s Independent and at our website, you’ll read numerous stories about our local residents, organizations and businesses lending a helping hand to make the world a better place.
•The town of Queen Creek and Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce each created open forums to address mental health and wellness in the Southeast Valley. Queen Creek officials are funding six such forums. The first, on suicide prevention awareness, took place Nov. 30 with assistance from Banner Ironwood Medical Center. The chamber partnered with the Queen Creek Unified School District to present Act to Save A Life Oct. 24.
• Pinal County Animal Care and Control helped homeless animals find a “fur-ever” home during its “2017 Fun-Nally” event Saturday, Dec. 16. The cost to take home any dog was only $12; the cost for any cat was $10.If you’re looking for a shelter animal, you can visit Pinal County Animal Care and Control Shelter, 1150 S. Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande.
• A number of local businesses throughout the community have been collecting toys and food throughout the month to donate to such charitable organizations as Toys for Tots, St. Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army, St. Mary’s Food Bank and more.
There are many other ways to help those less fortunate during the holidays, and I encourage everyone to do their part.
Don’t just pass by the Salvation Army kettle, drop a few coins in the bucket (remember, these bell ringers are all volunteers, too!).
Donate a turkey to a food bank. Purchase a gift for children’s toy drive. Take advantage of the Arizona tax credit and earmark your 2017 contribution to your favorite charity.
There are lots of ways to make someone else’s life a little better.
We can’t change the world by ourselves, but collectively, we can make significant change by helping others … one contribution at a time.
Yes, December is the holiday season — the season of giving. We all know how good it makes us feel to give of ourselves or to give something to someone else. The best gift you can give yourself is to know you’ve done something to help someone else.
Happy holidays from your friends at the Independent!
Bret McKeand
President, Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA
Publisher, Queen Creek Independent
