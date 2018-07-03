Chucri: Happy Independence Day
Let our Independence Day celebrations remind us how deeply fortunate we are as Americans to live in this great nation.
Steve Chucri
Our democracy continues to be a model for the world.
Have a happy and safe holiday.
Steve Chucri
Chairman
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, District 2
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.