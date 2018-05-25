Chucri: Have a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend

This weekend, we pause to reflect upon the selfless men and women who have honorably served our nation and state and made the ultimate sacrifice to allow us our freedom.

We pay tribute to their memory and remain forever indebted to them for their service.

We remember those Arizonans currently serving, both at home and abroad, and continue to pray for their safe return.

I hope you and your family have a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend.

Steve Chucri

Chairman

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, District 2