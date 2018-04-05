On April 4 the Vote San Tan Valley Steering Committee submitted more than 5,000 signatures from San Tan Valley citizens asking the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to call an election on whether more than 100,000 people may form their own local government that reflects its citizens and objective.
Although there have been challenges in this effort, the current steering committee members and volunteers encountered tremendous support throughout the San Tan Valley area when they were out collecting signatures on the petitions.
The process has been an all-out effort to enfranchise the largest population in an unincorporated county area in Arizona with the right to vote on their form of local government.
This effort will not be overcome even by the self-interested misinterpretation of the state laws by out-of-county developers who insist that the incorporation must have their consent.
Moreover, State Rep. Kelly Townsend who last year worked to get passage of the exception allowing San Tan Valley citizens choose their government formation, disagrees with the developers’ interpretation that their consent is needed for San Tan Valley and is working to clarify that with a new bill running through committees at the state legislature.
As the steering committee and all the volunteers and citizens who want this incorporation awaits the petition validation by the Pinal County Election Department, they are waiting for the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to set the question on the ballot for an already planned election date of Aug. 28, 2018.
The steering committee and volunteers are encouraging all civic-minded residents to get involved. Become part of the solution and help mold this into a community for everyone who lives within the mapped area and, hopefully, the newly incorporated municipality.
Please send an email to VoteSanTanValley@gmail.com if you would like to be part of the next exciting phase.
Daren Schnepf
Julie Phillips
Jeanne Stockton
Vote San Tan Valley Steering Committee members
