Correction: Old Ellsworth Brewing Company story pulled from website

An article about Old Ellsworth Brewing Company by a student journalist at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication was briefly removed from the website.

A business representative told the writer that portions were inaccurate, including about who brews the beer.

We partner with the Cronkite students to help them learn accurate reporting, but it is a learning process for them.

A sentence was removed and the article re-posted at https://queencreekindependent.com/business/old-ellsworth-brewing-company-initiating-growth-in-queen-creek-one-brew-at-a-time/.

The Independent regrets the errors and any confusion they may have caused.

The Queen Creek Independent strives for accuracy and is pledged to bring errors that have appeared in our newspaper and on the website to the attention of our readers.

We offer a “right of reply” to the people about whom we write.

Readers who disagree with a news story or the way it was handled or edited are welcome to respond with a letter to the editor or a guest commentary by email at qcnews@newszap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.