Davis: That was front page news?

I must be missing something. I wish the front-page article (April 1, 2019, issue of the Queen Creek Independent) had explained why Apache Junction resident Julie Jenkins’ snarky Facebook post about Queen Creek residents was front-page news.

“QC feeds off the people who want new, shiny, pretty and expensive things. It’s close enough to Gilbert — a highly desirable community — for residents to act like they live there instead of the furthermost reaches of the county. QC is all fresh and pretty and once that wears off so will the need to live there.”

Why does a paper called the Queen Creek Independent choose to demean the citizens that read it over a non-issue like an Apache Junction resident’s unsubstantiated opinion of us?

Harry Davis

Queen Creek