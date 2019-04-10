Denman: Fantastic PTO at Desert Mountain Elementary

I am a grandparent of two girls who attend Desert Mountain Elementary, first and second graders. I volunteer there when I can. I am retired from Gilbert School District.

I just want to give a big shout out to the PTO and friendly staff. The PTO is so involved with this school and these parents who are on the PTO serve every day. They are always doing awesome things for the staff, students and school.

This past Sunday, they had community volunteers — me included — plus Central Christian Church in Queen Creek, painting boys and girls bathrooms, in the cafeteria and hallways. The colors are bright and inspiring.

Unfortunately, with limited time, we were only able to complete these four bathrooms. This school, when you walk in, is so inviting. The office staff is very friendly and helpful. PTO recently painted the hallways with new beautiful colors, teal and purple, and additional wonderful work of encouragement on the walls and hallways.

What a wonderful cheery place to send a child. Great job PTO. Also, I would like to compliment the superintendent and governing board for allowing the PTO to do such an excellent job and beautiful work in the school.

Big shout out to PTO, school staff, volunteers and district officials.

Keep up the great work.

Volunteer Grandma aka: Noni

Gilbert