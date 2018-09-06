Dorsey: Voters need facts to vote intelligently

Our right to vote in elections is our sacred American heritage.

The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Phoenix thanks all the newspaper, radio and TV channels and other news media that are helping voters by providing needed information. Voters need facts about candidates and issues in order to vote intelligently.

With advances in technology, the amount of information available to potential voters keeps increasing, but not necessarily the quality. That is a major reason why the league is as important today as it was years ago: we provide objective, carefully reviewed information while remaining nonpartisan.

This year the league has added information to its website, including links that can help voters find information they need for federal, state, county, city, school, college, boards, commissions and judicial elections.

It is important to be informed and to vote the entire ballot. Skipping any government office leaves the choices that will affect our daily lives to others. How well our government works is our responsibility. All voters, please – not only is it important to vote, but to finish your ballot.

Visit: lwvmetrophoenix.org/Elections.

Michelle Dorsey

President

LWV Metro Phoenix