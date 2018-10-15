Dr. Berkner: November is diabetes awareness month

Next month is diabetes awareness month. Diabetes is out of control in the USA. The incidence of diabetes has increased by four times in the last 35 years, largely due to lifestyle.

As people are experiencing a decrease in physical activity, eating more processed food, and expecting medication to control their problems, the situation continues to worsen.

Of particular concern is the fact that the greatest number of new cases is among children. The rise is unfortunate because, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, “diabetes is preventable and controllable.”

We as a community and as parents should be aware that the youth are being set up for all the potential side effects of this disease, such as preventable blindness and kidney disease, stroke and heart attacks, amputation, loss of independence and loss of quality of life.

Many parents are unaware that the family lifestyle is leading their children to chronic diseases that can be prevented.

Some changes that families can make to ensure a healthier future for their children include less screentime indoors and more outside physical activity.

In addition, families can make dietary changes to include more natural foods that do not cause huge blood sugar swings. These meals should be lower simple carbohydrates, higher in good proteins and oils.

Resources are available for parents to learn how to raise healthy children, in turn helping them improve the entire family unit for decades.

Dr. Kris Berkner, NMD

Queen Creek Naturopathic

