Dyer: Let’s thank our neighbors for their good works

Thank you to all Queen Creek residents who made a difference in 2018.

They include:

Queen Creek High School teacher Gail McFarland, who was the featured artist on the patio at Superstition Mountain Museum in Apache Junction.

Queen Creek High School student Tyler Ruof, who was selected the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley’s Youth of the Year.

Jeremy Young, a sophomore mechanical engineering and mathematics major from Queen Creek, who was included on the dean’s list at Harding University.

Mary and Bill Dale and Blake and Nicole Mastyk, who were recognized by the Queen Creek Town Council as “Great Neighbors.” The town created the program in 2014 as part of its 25th anniversary celebration as a way for residents to nominate friends and neighbors for their good works.

American Leadership Academy Queen Creek’s Katie McBratney, who was named the 2018 AIA Division III Swimmer of the Year for the second year in a row.

Jerry Osborne, a physical education teacher at Legacy Traditional School — Queen Creek, who was named a 2018 Teacher of the Year by the Arizona Health and Physical Education association.

LaFawn Berry, a teacher at Gateway Polytechnic Academy in Queen Creek, who received a $2,000 grant as part of Voya Financial Inc.’s unsung heroes awards competition.

Coronado Elementary School sixth-grade student Elena Jones, who was the 2018 Region 6 spelling bee champion. The competition was held at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center.

These and other stories are what we need more of in the Queen Creek Independent.

Have you or a family member been given an award for good works? E-mail the newspaper at qcnews@newszap.com to be included online at queencreekindependent.com and possibly in print.

It is neighbors like you and your family members who will make 2019 memorable.

Editor Richard Dyer can be contacted via e-mail at rdyer@newszap.com or at twitter.com/rhdyer or facebook.com/RichardDyerJournalist