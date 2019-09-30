Dyer: Register by Oct. 7 to vote in your school district’s election

It’s election time, when voters such as you and me receive, mark and mail-in our ballots for school-district questions.

Voters in the Queen Creek and Higley unified school district boundaries will decide next month if they can continue maintenance and operations 15% budget overrides. HUSD is also asking to modify a list of previously approved capital projects.

Monday, Oct. 7 is the last day for residents 18 and older to register to vote in the mailed-ballot-only elections. Register to vote or update voter registration at recorder.maricopa.gov/elections/registrationform.aspx.

Ballots are to be mailed to all registered voters on Oct. 9. The last day to request a ballot is Oct. 25 and the last day to mail an early ballot is Oct. 30. For voting information, call the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office at 602-506-1511.

QCUSD’s one question on the ballot is asking to continue a maintenance and operations 15% budget override. The estimated average annual tax rate is $1.39 per $100 of net assessed valuation used for secondary property tax purposes. For a home valued at $131,000, homeowners will pay approximately $15 per month if the override is continued. For a home valued at $500,000, homeowners would pay approximately $57 per month.

HUSD’s two questions on the ballot are asking voters to modify the purpose or list of capital projects authorized by previous voter-approved bond authorization and authorizing the district to continue a maintenance and operations 15% budget override. The tax rate needed to fund the full override the first year was estimated to be $1.53 per $100 of assessed valuation. The owner of a home with a limited property value of $180,753 would pay about $23 a month to fund the override, according to a 2015 fact sheet at husd.org.

Voters can either mail in their ballot by Oct. 30 or drop off their ballot at a Maricopa County Election Drop Off Center. The center nearest to Queen Creek is at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek and will be open 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 28-Nov. 1 and 5:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Nov. 4-5.

